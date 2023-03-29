Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $33.46 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $33.46 million and $51,173.20 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024880 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00029990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018079 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00200262 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,394.11 or 0.99973352 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000117 BTC.

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000941 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $44,678.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

