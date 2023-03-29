MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Trading 7.5% Higher

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $23.00. 4,168 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 1,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

