Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Short Interest Up 210.0% in March

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 210.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maquia Capital Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAQC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $9,146,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,304,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 163,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC lifted its position in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 622,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 135,144 shares in the last quarter.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Price Performance

MAQC stock remained flat at $10.63 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,733. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

