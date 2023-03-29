MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Trading Up 4.6%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 236,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 249,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

MariMed Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $131.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 3.04.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. MariMed had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 27.89%.

About MariMed

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

