Maripau Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.3% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

VUG traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.36. The company had a trading volume of 180,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,451. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.61. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

