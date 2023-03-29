Maripau Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,295 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,695,000. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,406,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 532,153 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 924.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 315,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after acquiring an additional 284,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6,082.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 241,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 66,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,415. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

