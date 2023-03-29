Maripau Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 3.4% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

EFV stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.28. 1,956,411 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.