Maripau Wealth Management LLC Has $803,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWX. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IWX stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.85. 21,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.37. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.03 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

