Maripau Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.25. 1,641,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,293,960. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $186.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.73 and its 200-day moving average is $166.81.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

