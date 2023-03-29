Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given New $172.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.93.

Marriott International stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.15. 954,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.95. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,436 in the last 90 days. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

