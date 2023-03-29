Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises 1.2% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.70% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $146,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MLM traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.29. The company had a trading volume of 150,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,939. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $406.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

