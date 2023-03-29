Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

Shares of MRE opened at C$13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$7.43 and a one year high of C$15.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRE. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Martinrea International

In related news, Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. In other news, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,741.00. Also, Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Corporate insiders own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

