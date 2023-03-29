Mask Network Price Hits $6.56 on Exchanges (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Mask Network has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for about $6.56 or 0.00024019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $499.20 million and approximately $245.45 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,150,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

