Matthew Gauci Purchases 500,000 Shares of Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT) Stock

Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT – Get Rating) insider Matthew Gauci acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$120,000.00 ($80,000.00).

Patriot Lithium Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining high grade hard rock lithium projects in North America. It holds interests in the Keystone project located in South Dakota; Tinton West project located in South Dakota and Wyoming; and Wickenburg project located in Arizona.

