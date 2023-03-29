McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,501. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $357.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.46. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.30.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

