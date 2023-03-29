Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 232.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.50.

Waste Management stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.34. The stock had a trading volume of 531,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,420. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

