Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.7% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,185,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.94. 2,760,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,313,331. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.