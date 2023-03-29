Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.09.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $157.48. 185,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

