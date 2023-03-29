Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,086,000 after purchasing an additional 613,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 229.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,724,000 after purchasing an additional 507,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $68,887,075. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.53. 793,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,983. The company has a market cap of $320.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.