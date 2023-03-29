Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,895 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 3.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 61.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.29. 940,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,881. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.12. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,764,044 shares of company stock valued at $180,072,098 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.