Mechanics Financial Corp Acquires 370 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,858 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 2.1 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,872,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,913,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

