Mechanics Financial Corp Sells 265 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mechanics Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 0.8% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after buying an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,603,000 after buying an additional 612,854 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $276.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

