Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.88 Per Share

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medica Group’s previous dividend of $0.93. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Medica Group Price Performance

Shares of Medica Group stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 156 ($1.92). The stock had a trading volume of 196,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,878. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 159.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 146.47. The company has a market cap of £191.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2,483.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. Medica Group has a 1 year low of GBX 118.25 ($1.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 173.50 ($2.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 187 ($2.30) target price on the stock.

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. It offers NightHawk, an out-of-hours service, which provides emergency reporting services through radiologists for stroke and major trauma; cardiac, computerized tomography (CT) colonography, PET CT and nuclear medicine, CT Cone Beam, DEXA, audit, and MR prostate services; AI powered CT Brain solution for detection of intracranial haemorrhage to acute teleradiology reporting workflow; and elective scanning services.

Read More

