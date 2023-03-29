Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0587 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Medical Facilities Price Performance
OTCMKTS MFCSF remained flat at $6.02 on Wednesday. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65.
Medical Facilities Company Profile
