MetisDAO 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.62 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $24.52 or 0.00089753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $109.14 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 24.13817761 USD and is down -4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $4,753,595.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

