MetisDAO Trading 10.6% Lower This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $25.26 or 0.00088956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $112.44 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024880 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00029990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018079 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00200262 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,394.11 or 0.99973352 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 24.9073473 USD and is up 3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $3,816,689.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

