MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the February 28th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 21.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $117,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 91.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 128,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.21% of the company’s stock.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CXE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. 127,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,246. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $4.41.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend
About MFS High Income Municipal Trust
MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 9, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
