Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Micron Technology by 71.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 29.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Micron Technology by 46.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU traded up $3.23 on Wednesday, reaching $62.51. The stock had a trading volume of 24,816,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,443,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

