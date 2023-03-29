Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MU. Raymond James assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.19.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.93. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.