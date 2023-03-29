Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAA. JMP Securities increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.96.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $143.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $138.68 and a 12-month high of $217.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,319.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $379,401 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 101.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,668,000 after purchasing an additional 108,672 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 187,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

