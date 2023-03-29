Mill Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,733 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,718,000 after buying an additional 951,579 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,865,000 after acquiring an additional 89,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,903,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,226,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,210,388. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.34.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

