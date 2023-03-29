Mill Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises approximately 2.1% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $18,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Diageo by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Diageo by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.94. 102,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.61. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $212.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.92) to GBX 3,600 ($44.23) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.56) to GBX 5,100 ($62.66) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.29) to GBX 4,200 ($51.60) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.45) to GBX 4,500 ($55.29) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

