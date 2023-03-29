Mill Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,400 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 366.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,733.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,743,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,678,945 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,283,000 after buying an additional 997,052 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 951.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 572,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,480,000 after buying an additional 517,988 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,603,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,229,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,465,000 after buying an additional 377,423 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IJK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $80.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average is $69.69.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

