Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mill Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

