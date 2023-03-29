Mill Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mill Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.4% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,382 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6,966.4% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,302 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.58. 2,056,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,179,430. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.66. The firm has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

