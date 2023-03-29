Millburn Ridgefield Corp Acquires Shares of 3,756 iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUSL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

SUSL stock opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $59.87 and a one year high of $80.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.47.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

