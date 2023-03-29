Millburn Ridgefield Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 479,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $15,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 560,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 53,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,273,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $41.12.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

