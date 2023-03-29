Millburn Ridgefield Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Steel ETF worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000.

SLX opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.55. The firm has a market cap of $113.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.34. VanEck Steel ETF has a twelve month low of $46.17 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

