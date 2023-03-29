Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $11.66 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.96% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $11,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,116,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after buying an additional 84,660 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,027,000 after purchasing an additional 318,018 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,290.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 294,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 272,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 292,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EWL opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

