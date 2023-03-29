Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,722,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,844,000 after acquiring an additional 523,228 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,942,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,613,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,856,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,517,000 after purchasing an additional 597,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,536,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,272,000 after purchasing an additional 94,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,382,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,575,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.