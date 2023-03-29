Millburn Ridgefield Corp Increases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.31% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $74,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $180.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $213.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

