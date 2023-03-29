Millburn Ridgefield Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,733 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 103,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,113,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.52. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $125.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.