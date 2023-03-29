Millburn Ridgefield Corp Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hightower 6M Holding LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 29,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Performance

EWM opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $25.97.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

