Millburn Ridgefield Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 1.02% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $812,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $868,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 69,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 143.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

EIS opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $143.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average is $58.37. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $76.34.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

