MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mar 29th, 2023

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKTGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 92.7% from the February 28th total of 21,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on INKT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Longbow Finance SA purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of INKT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.11. 3,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,601. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -0.64.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Further Reading

