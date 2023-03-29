MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 92.7% from the February 28th total of 21,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on INKT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Longbow Finance SA purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance
MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MiNK Therapeutics (INKT)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.