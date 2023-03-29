MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 92.7% from the February 28th total of 21,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on INKT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Longbow Finance SA purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INKT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.11. 3,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,601. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -0.64.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

