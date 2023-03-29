Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Down 95.5% in March

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MITSY remained flat at $581.65 on Tuesday. 1,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $590.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.29. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $400.00 and a fifty-two week high of $630.00.
About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
