Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Down 95.5% in March

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MITSY remained flat at $581.65 on Tuesday. 1,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $590.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.29. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $400.00 and a fifty-two week high of $630.00.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

