MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 2,062 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.44. The company had a trading volume of 265,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,329. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44. The company has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

