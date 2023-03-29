MJP Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 62,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GILD traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.57. 1,340,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,205,343. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

