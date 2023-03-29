MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 2,968 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,036,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,844,000 after buying an additional 350,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.80. 937,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,995,593. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.