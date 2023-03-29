MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $510,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 12.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $5,248,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 24.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $246.46. 383,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,887. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

